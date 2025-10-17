Rod Wave tickets on sale in Chicago at United Center

Rod Wave is set for a big-night home stretch at United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on Dec. 16, 2025. The arena setting matches his powerhouse voice and emotionally rich catalog, promising a memorable show for fans across the city.

Tickets for the Dec. 16 performance are on sale now. Purchase at the United Center box office, or visit ScoreBig to secure seats with no hidden fees—an easy way to get into the building without surprise charges at checkout.

Rod Wave’s blend of melodic rap and heartfelt storytelling has made him a must-see headliner, filling arenas with singalong moments and booming production. The United Center’s robust sound and sight lines ensure a full-throttle concert experience from floor to 300 level. Whether you’re catching the latest hits or fan-favorite deep cuts, this date is a prime opportunity for Chicago fans to see one of today’s most in-demand performers.

Plan ahead for traffic and transit, grab merch early, and settle in for a night where the music—and the crowd—bring the energy.

Shop for Rod Wave tickets at United Center on December 16, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Rod Wave tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.