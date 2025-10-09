Rodney Crowell tickets on sale in Ventura at Majestic Ventura Theatre

Rodney Crowell and his band on stage at Whelans, Wexford St., Dublin on Wednesday 28th January, 2009 | Photo credit: Sean Rowe via Wikimedia Commons

Rodney Crowell, the Grammy-winning country songwriter, brings his acclaimed catalog to the Majestic Ventura Theatre in Ventura, California, on Mar. 7, 2026. Known for his poetic lyrics and Nashville roots, Crowell will perform fan favorites and selections from his latest releases.

With a career spanning more than four decades, Crowell remains one of country music’s most respected storytellers. His live shows blend wit, emotional depth, and a master craftsman’s approach to song.

Fans can expect a night of reflective ballads, spirited country rock, and the warm stage presence that has defined Crowell’s celebrated career.

