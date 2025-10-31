Rolling Loud Returning to Australia in 2026 After Seven-Year Break

Rolling Loud will return to Australia for the first time in seven years, with two one-day events scheduled for March 2026 in Sydney and Melbourne.

The hip-hop festival will take place on March 7 at Sydney’s Centennial Park and March 8 at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse. Gunna is confirmed to perform at both stops. The full lineup, which will include international artists and leading Australian acts, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Rolling Loud first came to Australia in 2019 with a lineup that included Future, Playboi Carti, Rae Sremmurd, Tyga, Manu Crook$, and The Kid LAROI.

Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, the festival’s co-founders and co-CEOs shared, “We’re thrilled to finally bring Rolling Loud back to Australia. The energy from Sydney in 2019 was unforgettable, and this time we’re expanding that experience with shows in both Sydney and Melbourne.”

“Australia has always shown real love for Rolling Loud, and we can’t wait to deliver something special for the fans Down Under,” Zingler and Cherif continued.

Rolling Loud will continue its global expansion next month with its India debut in Mumbai on November 22 to 23, featuring Central Cee, Wiz Khalifa, Don Toliver, Karan Aujla, Swae Lee, NAV, DIVINE, Hanumankind, Ski Mask the Slump God, and Westside Gunn.

For more information and additional details, festivalgoers can visit Rolling Loud Australia’s official website.