Rush Adds New Dates to 2026 ‘Fifty Something Tour’

Rush is extending their “Fifty Something Tour” with new performances, celebrating the band’s 50-year legacy and honoring the memory of their late drummer, Neil Peart.

The tour, originally announced earlier this week, kicks off on June 7 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and wraps up on September 19 at Rocket Arena in Cleveland. The newly added shows include two extra dates each in Los Angeles, Fort Worth, Toronto, Chicago, and New York City, along with an additional performance in Cleveland.

“It’s been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of Rush alongside our fallen bandmate and friend, Neil,” band member Geddy Lee said. “A lifetime’s worth of songs that we had put our cumulative hearts and souls into writing, recording and playing together onstage.”

“And so, after all that has gone down since that last show, Alex and I have done some serious soul searching and come to the decision that we fucking miss it, and that it’s time for a celebration of 50-something years of Rush music,” Lee continued.

Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale on October 17 at 12 p.m. local time. For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official Rush website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

6/07 – Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA

6/09 – Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA

6/11 – Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA*

6/13 – Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA*

6/18 – Palacio de los Deportes – Mexico City, MX

6/24 – Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX

6/26 – Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX

6/28 – Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX*

6/30 – Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX*

7/16 – United Center – Chicago, IL

7/18 – United Center – Chicago, IL

7/20 – United Center – Chicago, IL*

7/22 – United Center – Chicago, IL*

7/28 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

7/30 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

8/01 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY*

8/03 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY*

8/07 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

8/09 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

8/11 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON*

8/13 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON*

9/17 – Rocket Arena – Cleveland, OH

9/19 – Rocket Arena – Cleveland, OH*

*Newly added date