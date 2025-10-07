RUSH Announce ‘Fifty Something’ 2026 Headline Tour

By Victoria Drum 3 hours ago

RUSH are back and ready to hit the road once again, announcing their Fifty Something Tour. The legendary Canadian rock trio will return to the stage for an international run that includes stops across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico throughout the summer of 2026.

The tour kicks off with back-to-back nights at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on June 7 and 9, followed by shows in Mexico City, Fort Worth, Chicago, New York, Toronto, and a finale in Cleveland this September. These performances mark RUSH’s first major run of live dates since their 2015 R40 Live Tour.

Tickets for the Fifty Something Tour will be available through a variety of presales and platforms. Fans can sign up for the RUSH Artist Presale by Thursday, October 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET at https://livemu.sc/rush. Artist Presales begin Monday, October 13 at 12 p.m. local time in the U.S. and Canada, and Thursday, October 16 at 12 p.m. local time in Mexico.

The general onsale begins Friday, October 17 at 12 p.m. local time (11 a.m. in Mexico). More ticketing information is available via the band’s official site at rush.com.

Fans can also find tickets on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding typical service fees. Visit RUSH Tickets to browse available seats.

RUSH — consisting of Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and the late Neil Peart — are one of rock’s most revered acts, known for their virtuosic musicianship and conceptual albums such as 2112 and Moving Pictures.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

RUSH Fifty Something Tour Dates

DateVenue and CityShop
Sun Jun 07Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CATickets
Tue Jun 09Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CATickets
Thu Jun 18Palacio de los Deportes – Mexico City, MXTickets
Wed Jun 24Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TXTickets
Fri Jun 26Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TXTickets
Thu Jul 16United Center – Chicago, ILTickets
Sat Jul 18United Center – Chicago, ILTickets
Tue Jul 28Madison Square Garden – New York, NYTickets
Thu Jul 30Madison Square Garden – New York, NYTickets
Fri Aug 07Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ONTickets
Sun Aug 09Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ONTickets
Thu Sep 17Rocket Arena – Cleveland, OHTickets

