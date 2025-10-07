RUSH Announce ‘Fifty Something’ 2026 Headline Tour

RUSH are back and ready to hit the road once again, announcing their Fifty Something Tour. The legendary Canadian rock trio will return to the stage for an international run that includes stops across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico throughout the summer of 2026.

The tour kicks off with back-to-back nights at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on June 7 and 9, followed by shows in Mexico City, Fort Worth, Chicago, New York, Toronto, and a finale in Cleveland this September. These performances mark RUSH’s first major run of live dates since their 2015 R40 Live Tour.

Tickets for the Fifty Something Tour will be available through a variety of presales and platforms. Fans can sign up for the RUSH Artist Presale by Thursday, October 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET at https://livemu.sc/rush. Artist Presales begin Monday, October 13 at 12 p.m. local time in the U.S. and Canada, and Thursday, October 16 at 12 p.m. local time in Mexico.

The general onsale begins Friday, October 17 at 12 p.m. local time (11 a.m. in Mexico). More ticketing information is available via the band’s official site at rush.com.

RUSH — consisting of Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and the late Neil Peart — are one of rock’s most revered acts, known for their virtuosic musicianship and conceptual albums such as 2112 and Moving Pictures.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Date Venue and City Shop Sun Jun 07 Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA Tickets Tue Jun 09 Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA Tickets Thu Jun 18 Palacio de los Deportes – Mexico City, MX Tickets Wed Jun 24 Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX Tickets Fri Jun 26 Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX Tickets Thu Jul 16 United Center – Chicago, IL Tickets Sat Jul 18 United Center – Chicago, IL Tickets Tue Jul 28 Madison Square Garden – New York, NY Tickets Thu Jul 30 Madison Square Garden – New York, NY Tickets Fri Aug 07 Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON Tickets Sun Aug 09 Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON Tickets Thu Sep 17 Rocket Arena – Cleveland, OH Tickets

