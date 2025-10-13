Rush tickets on sale for New York residency at Madison Square Garden

Rush will bring their legendary prog-rock sound to New York City for a multi-night run at Madison Square Garden from July 28 through August 3, 2026. The series of shows marks a highly anticipated return for the iconic band, celebrating decades of influence and musicianship.

Known for complex instrumentals and fan-favorite classics like “Tom Sawyer,” “Limelight,” and “The Spirit of Radio,” Rush’s New York run is expected to draw fans from around the world to experience their timeless catalogue live once again.

Rush Madison Square Garden Dates

