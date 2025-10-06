Salooniverse tickets on sale in Denver at The Perplexiplex

Salooniverse lands at The Perplexiplex at Meow Wolf’s Convergence Station in Denver on January 16, 2026. The project pairs genre-bending live performance with Meow Wolf’s signature immersive environment, promising a multisensory evening that blurs the line between concert and art installation.

Tickets are on sale now through the box office and at ScoreBig, where buyers can check out with no hidden fees. Given the buzz around Meow Wolf events, advance purchase is recommended.

Expect layered visuals, narrative-style staging, and a soundtrack that moves from cinematic textures to dance-floor pulse. Denver audiences have embraced boundary-pushing shows, and The Perplexiplex offers a unique canvas for Salooniverse’s blend of sound and spectacle. Whether you’re an arts-scene regular or simply curious about a different kind of night out, this date offers a distinctive option in the heart of winter.

Plan extra time to explore Convergence Station’s mind-bending spaces before or after the performance for a full experience.

Shop for Salooniverse tickets at The Perplexiplex on January 16, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Salooniverse tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.