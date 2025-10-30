Salvatore Ganacci brings his energetic brand of electronic dance music to Concord Music Hall in Chicago on January 18, 2026, at 10 p.m. Known for his unpredictable stage presence and high-energy performances, Ganacci turns every show into a full-blown party, blending house, electro, and humor into a unique live experience.

Tickets for the Jan. 18 performance are on sale now. Fans can buy at the venue box office or at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees — helping Chicago EDM fans lock in their night with clear, upfront pricing.

Ganacci’s live sets have become viral sensations, combining hard-hitting beats and eccentric antics that keep the crowd dancing from start to finish. Concord Music Hall’s powerful sound system and intimate dance floor promise an unforgettable night for anyone ready to move.

As one of electronic music’s most entertaining performers, Salvatore Ganacci continues to redefine the live DJ experience. Chicago’s passionate dance community can expect a night of lights, bass, and humor unlike any other.

Shop for Salvatore Ganacci tickets at Concord Music Hall on January 18, 2026

