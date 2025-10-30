Samm Henshaw tickets on sale in Denver at Bluebird Theater

Samm Henshaw brings his soulful pop and R&B grooves to Denver’s Bluebird Theater on Feb. 18, 2026, at 8 p.m. The historic East Colfax venue offers an intimate setting for Henshaw’s uplifting vocals and vibrant band, creating a night built for sing-along hooks and feel-good energy.

Tickets are on sale now. Secure seats at the box office or through ScoreBig, where fans can find tickets to major events with no hidden fees—making it easier to plan a night out without last-minute charges.

Known for infectious choruses and warm, crowd-friendly banter, Henshaw blends classic soul influences with modern pop craftsmanship. Expect a set that moves from mellow, finger-snap grooves to uptempo, horn-kissed anthems. The Bluebird’s crisp acoustics and close-to-the-stage layout make it a perfect match for his dynamic live presentation and connection with the audience.

Whether you’re a longtime listener or new to his catalog, this Denver date promises a charismatic performance and a joyful atmosphere. Make a night of it along the Bluebird District’s restaurants and bars before heading inside for a show that pairs smooth vocals with an undeniably positive vibe.

