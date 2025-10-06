Saxsquatch tickets on sale in Denver at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Saxsquatch will bring his genre-blending mix of funk, soul, and electronic jazz to Denver’s Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom on May 2, 2026. Fans can expect an unforgettable night of sax-fueled grooves and high-energy performance from one of the most unique acts on tour.

Tickets for Saxsquatch’s Denver show are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the venue box office or grab seats at ScoreBig — where tickets to major events come with no hidden fees.

Known for his viral performances that fuse live saxophone with DJ-driven beats, Saxsquatch continues to redefine live entertainment. His shows blend comedy, musicianship, and dance-floor energy for an experience that’s part concert, part celebration.

Denver’s Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom offers the perfect setting for the sax-playing sensation, bringing together an audience of groove lovers for a late-night jam session you won’t forget.

Shop for Saxsquatch tickets at Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom on May 2, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers: Get 5% off on Saxsquatch tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.