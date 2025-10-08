Say She She tickets on sale in Chicago at Thalia Hall

Say She She via the band's official website

Say She She brings their retro-inspired funk and soulful harmonies to Thalia Hall in Chicago on February 26, 2026. The trio’s modern twist on disco and R&B has made them one of the most talked-about emerging acts in indie music.

Tickets for the February 26 performance are on sale now. Fans can buy at Thalia Hall’s box office or online via ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden fees.

Say She She’s Chicago stop promises an evening of groove, empowerment, and irresistible rhythm, featuring songs from their acclaimed album *Prism* and more. It’s a can’t-miss night for lovers of live soul and funk.

