Seton Hall Pirates tickets on sale for Rutgers game at Prudential Center

Seton Hall Pirates Basketball welcomes the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to Prudential Center in Newark on Dec. 13, 2025. This Garden State showdown adds another chapter to the historic rivalry between two of New Jersey’s top college programs.

Tickets are on sale now through the Prudential Center box office and ScoreBig, where fans can avoid hidden fees and take advantage of TicketNews’ exclusive 5% discount using code TICKETNEWS5.

Known for their tough defense and loud home-court crowd, the Pirates are looking to secure another signature win in Big East play. Expect a packed house as these cross-state rivals battle for bragging rights and momentum heading into the conference schedule.

Shop for Seton Hall Pirates vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights tickets at Prudential Center on December 13, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers — get 5% off on Seton Hall Pirates tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.