Shen Yun in Lubbock at Buddy Holly Hall — tickets on sale

Shen Yun Performing Arts brings its world tour to Helen DeVitt Jones Theater at The Buddy Holly Hall in Lubbock on Jan. 6, 2026. The production features classical Chinese dance, live orchestra, and vivid digital backdrops for a family-friendly evening of culture and movement.

Tickets are on sale now. Secure seats at the Buddy Holly Hall box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees. Choose from orchestra, mezzanine, or balcony views to suit your experience.

Shen Yun’s program blends storytelling with dance technique, showcasing distinct dynastic styles and ethnic traditions. The Buddy Holly Hall’s modern design and acoustics help bring the live orchestra and visual effects to life, giving West Texas audiences an immersive stage experience.

Make a night of it downtown: arrive early for parking and dining, then settle in for a polished production that has captivated audiences around the globe.

Shop for Shen Yun tickets at Buddy Holly Hall on January 6, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Shen Yun Performing Arts tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.