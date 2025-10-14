Shen Yun Performing Arts tickets on sale in Colorado Springs

Shen Yun Performing Arts is set to bring its classical Chinese dance and live orchestra production to Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs for three performances on April 3–5, 2026. The engagement will take place at the downtown venue, offering fans multiple chances to experience the company’s signature choreography, vibrant costuming, and traditional instrumentation.

Tickets for all dates are on sale now.

Known for storytelling through movement and music, the company’s touring productions feature a live orchestra that blends Western and traditional Chinese instruments. The Colorado Springs dates give local audiences an opportunity to see the acclaimed troupe in an intimate theater setting, with sightlines and acoustics that showcase both the dancers and musicians. Whether you’re a longtime follower or new to the experience, this residency promises a visually rich performance suitable for families and culture lovers alike.

With three shows in the same market, demand can build quickly as weekend schedules take shape. Lock in seats early to secure preferred sections and pricing for this limited run at Pikes Peak Center.

