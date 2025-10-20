Shen Yun Performing Arts tickets on sale in Rosemont at Rosemont Theatre

Shen Yun Performing Arts returns to Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont, Illinois, for two captivating performances on March 26 and 27, 2026. The world-renowned production celebrates 5,000 years of traditional Chinese culture through classical dance, live orchestral music, and visually stunning storytelling.

Audiences will be transported through ancient dynasties and legendary tales as Shen Yun’s dancers bring to life stories that celebrate compassion, courage, and hope. Each performance combines state-of-the-art digital backdrops with handcrafted costumes and a live orchestra blending Eastern and Western instruments.

Tickets for both Rosemont Theatre performances are on sale now. Purchase at the box office or through ScoreBig, which offers access to top live events with no hidden ticket fees. Shen Yun’s annual tour has drawn acclaim worldwide for its artistry and dedication to preserving cultural heritage through performance.

Find tickets for Shen Yun Performing Arts at Rosemont Theatre

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Shen Yun Performing Arts tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.