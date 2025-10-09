Sherri Shepherd tickets on sale in Chicago at Vic Theatre

Sherri Shepherd at the first anniversary celebration for "Hell's Kitchen" on Broadway, April 2025 | Photo credit: Philip Romano via Wikimedia Commons

Sherri Shepherd brings an evening of sharp, relatable comedy to the Vic Theatre in Chicago on Feb. 28, 2026. The historic venue’s lively atmosphere and great sightlines make it a favorite for must-see stand-up.

Tickets for the Feb. 28 show are on sale now. Purchase at the Vic Theatre box office or via ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden fees.

Shepherd’s comedic voice—familiar from television, film, and stand-up—thrives in the Vic’s classic theater setting. Expect a fast-moving set filled with personal stories, punchy commentary, and crowd interaction.

Chicago comedy fans should lock in seats early for a night of laughs with one of the scene’s best-known personalities.

