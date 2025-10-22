Shucked tickets on sale in Las Vegas at Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center

Shucked, the hit Broadway musical, brings its clever comedy and catchy country-infused soundtrack to Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, for a limited run from June 2–6, 2026. Audiences can expect an unforgettable night of laughter, heart, and toe-tapping tunes from one of theater’s freshest new shows.

Tickets for all Las Vegas performances are on sale now. Fans can purchase seats directly from The Smith Center box office or through ScoreBig, where tickets to the best Broadway and touring productions come with no hidden fees and secure checkout.

“Shucked” is a feel-good musical that celebrates community, cornfields, and courage — set to the witty songwriting of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally. Its humor and heart have earned praise from critics and audiences alike, making it a must-see for theater lovers in the Las Vegas area.

Upcoming Performances in Las Vegas:

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Shucked tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.