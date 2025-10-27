Some Like It Hot tickets on sale in Dallas at Music Hall at Fair Park

Some Like It Hot via official website

Some Like It Hot brings Broadway’s hit musical comedy to the Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas, from April 1–12, 2026. Adapted from the classic Billy Wilder film, this Tony Award-winning show features dazzling choreography, sharp humor, and a joyful score inspired by the Jazz Age.

Tickets for all Dallas performances are on sale now. Fans can buy from the Music Hall box office or through ScoreBig, which offers great seats to major events with no hidden ticket fees.

Set in 1930s America, “Some Like It Hot” follows two musicians on the run who disguise themselves as women and join an all-female band — leading to plenty of laughs, romance, and toe-tapping tunes. The musical’s vibrant staging and live orchestra make it a must-see for theater lovers in North Texas.

Dallas audiences will experience the glamour and comedy that made the original story a timeless favorite, with this fresh stage adaptation bringing new life and high-energy performances to the Music Hall at Fair Park.

Dallas Performance Dates:

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Some Like It Hot tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.