Soulfly tickets on sale in Eugene at Wow Hall

The American heavy metal band Soulfly at the Rockharz Open Air 2015 in Ballenstedt/Germany | Photo credit: S. Bollmann via Wikimedia Commons

Soulfly, the legendary metal band fronted by Max Cavalera, storms into Eugene, Oregon, for a show at Wow Hall on November 15, 2025. Fans can prepare for a blistering night of thrash, groove, and global rhythms from one of metal’s most respected voices.

Tickets are on sale now through the venue

Since forming in the late 1990s, Soulfly has blended tribal percussion with ferocious guitar work, producing a sound that’s equal parts primal and precise. Their Eugene date continues a legacy of heavy touring and fan devotion built over decades.

Wow Hall’s intimate setup ensures an up-close experience for metal fans who want to feel every riff. Expect classics, deep cuts, and pure energy from start to finish.

