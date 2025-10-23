Spafford tickets on sale in Austin at Antone’s Nightclub

Spafford lines up a two-night stand at Antone’s Nightclub in Austin, Texas, on Jan. 22 and Jan. 23, 2026, with both shows starting at 7 p.m. The famed Sixth Street venue—home base for generations of live music in the capital city—offers the close quarters and high-energy vibe that jam fans crave.

Tickets for both nights are on sale now.

Known for improvisational fireworks and adventurous setlists, Spafford crafts a different journey every night, weaving funk, rock, and electronic textures into long-form jams. Two back-to-back dates mean deeper exploration, surprise segues, and the chance for fans to compare notes on unique moments. With Antone’s intimate layout and clear sound, every vantage point feels plugged into the band’s conversation onstage.

