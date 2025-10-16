St. John’s Red Storm tickets on sale in New York at MSG

St. John’s Red Storm Basketball returns to Midtown this winter, welcoming a slate of Big East opponents to Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y. The upcoming home dates include Jan. 20, Jan. 28, Feb. 21, Feb. 28, and March 3, 2026—giving fans multiple chances to see the Johnnies under the bright lights at “The World’s Most Famous Arena.”

Tickets for these St. John’s games are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Madison Square Garden box office or online at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Madison Square Garden has long been a showcase for St. John’s, and this season’s conference tests bring classic matchups back to the floor. With an energetic home crowd and a track record of memorable Garden moments, the Red Storm’s Big East slate promises high-intensity basketball from the opening tip.

Whether you’re eyeing a rivalry tilt or planning a family hoops night in Manhattan, these dates line up perfectly across the winter calendar. Arrive early to take in the pregame atmosphere, then settle in as St. John’s looks to defend home court and seek statement wins that could shape the conference race.

Shop St. John’s Red Storm tickets at Madison Square Garden

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on St. John’s Red Storm at Madison Square Garden tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.