St. John’s Red Storm vs. Marquette Golden Eagles tickets on sale in New York at Madison Square Garden

St. John’s Red Storm Basketball hosts the Marquette Golden Eagles at Madison Square Garden in New York City on January 13, 2026. This Big East showdown promises an exciting night of college basketball as two powerhouse programs battle for conference momentum.

Tickets for the January 13 matchup are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Madison Square Garden box office or online via ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden service fees.

The Red Storm, backed by their passionate home crowd, will look to defend their home court against Marquette’s high-tempo offense. With both teams eyeing postseason positioning, this matchup at “The World’s Most Famous Arena” is one fans won’t want to miss.

Shop for St. John’s Red Storm vs. Marquette Golden Eagles tickets at Madison Square Garden on January 13, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on St. John’s Red Storm vs. Marquette Golden Eagles tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.