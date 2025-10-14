St. Paul and The Broken Bones tickets on sale for Asheville concert at The Orange Peel

St. Paul and The Broken Bones will bring their soulful rock sound to The Orange Peel in Asheville, North Carolina, on April 18, 2026. Known for their powerful horn section and frontman Paul Janeway’s dynamic vocals, the band delivers a live show filled with emotion and energy.

Tickets for the Asheville show are available now through the venue and on ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden fees. Fans can expect a mix of new tracks and fan favorites as the band continues to earn praise for its electrifying performances.

With their blend of Southern soul and modern rock, St. Paul and The Broken Bones have become a festival favorite and a must-see act on tour. This intimate Asheville date offers a rare chance to catch them up close.

