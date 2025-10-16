State Champs at The Salt Shed Indoors, Chicago: tickets on sale

State Champs headline The Salt Shed Indoors in Chicago on Jan. 9, 2026, at 7 p.m. The venue’s flexible floor layout and crisp production make it a strong fit for a high-energy pop-punk show.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase at The Salt Shed box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Expect a fast-paced set built on crowd favorites and sing-along hooks. Chicago’s winter concert season draws passionate audiences, and The Salt Shed’s indoor configuration helps keep the focus on the stage even when temperatures drop outside.

Public transit and rideshare options near the North Branch area are plentiful. To catch the opening moments, plan to arrive early and move through security in time for the first chords.

