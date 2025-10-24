Sticky Fingers tickets on sale in Atlanta at Buckhead Theatre

Sticky Fingers heads to Atlanta for a one-night set at Buckhead Theatre on March 13, 2026, at 8 p.m. The beloved band’s laid-back grooves and singalong choruses make this historic venue an ideal backdrop for a spring night of indie, alt, and reggae-tinged favorites.

Tickets for March 13 are available now at the Buckhead Theatre box office and at ScoreBig, which lists tickets to major events with transparent pricing and no hidden fees at checkout.

Known for magnetic live shows, the group blends sun-baked rhythms with anthemic hooks, delivering a feel-good concert experience that keeps fans coming back tour after tour. Expect a set that mixes career highlights with newer material, all dialed in for the Buckhead’s intimate acoustics and sightlines.

Located on Peachtree Road in the heart of Buckhead, the theatre offers easy access, comfortable viewing, and a classic vibe that suits the band’s crowd-pleasing style. If you’re looking for an upbeat night out in Atlanta, this is a strong pick for your spring concert calendar.

Shop for Sticky Fingers tickets at Buckhead Theatre on March 13, 2026

