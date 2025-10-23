Sticky Fingers tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Hollywood Palladium

Sticky Fingers headline the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on April 9, 2026, at 7 p.m. The storied Sunset Boulevard venue is tailor-made for the band’s hybrid of alternative, indie, and reggae-inflected grooves, promising a high-energy night with a big-room feel.

Tickets for April 9 are on sale now. Purchase at the Hollywood Palladium box office or through ScoreBig, where major-event tickets come with no hidden fees. Fans searching for Sticky Fingers tickets, Sticky Fingers in Los Angeles, or Sticky Fingers tickets on sale will find plentiful options for pit and balcony views.

Known for singalong choruses and crowd-surf moments, the group’s live show moves from laid-back swagger to full-throttle anthems. Expect a setlist spanning favorites and new tracks, backed by the Palladium’s punchy sound and wide floor perfect for dancing. With restaurants and parking nearby, it’s an easy night out on the Sunset Strip.

Grab your tickets early to lock in the best spots. ScoreBig’s transparent pricing and mobile delivery mean you can secure seats fast and get straight to the show.

Shop for Sticky Fingers tickets at Hollywood Palladium on April 9, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Sticky Fingers tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.