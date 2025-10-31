Styx in Montgomery at MPAC — tickets on sale now

Styx brings classic-rock firepower to Montgomery Performing Arts Centre on April 12, 2026. The enduring band continues to deliver tight harmonies, virtuosic playing, and a catalog stacked with hits.

Tickets are on sale now. Purchase at the MPAC box office or via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees. Secure seats early for the best views in the room.

Expect arena-ready favorites such as “Come Sail Away,” “Renegade,” and “Blue Collar Man,” alongside newer cuts that showcase the group’s precision and showmanship. MPAC’s modern sound and comfortable sightlines make it an ideal setting for a night of sing-along rock in downtown Montgomery.

Gather friends and plan a classic-rock evening out—this tour stop promises high-energy performances from a band that has defined the genre for generations.

