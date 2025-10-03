Subliminal Verses Tribute to Slipknot tickets on sale in Joliet at The Forge

Subliminal Verses – Tribute to Slipknot will storm The Forge in Joliet, Illinois, on January 3, 2026. Fans of Slipknot can look forward to a high-energy tribute performance honoring one of metal’s most intense live acts.

Tickets for the Joliet show are available now. Fans can purchase at The Forge’s box office or through ScoreBig, where major live event tickets are sold without hidden fees.

Tribute performances like Subliminal Verses offer audiences the chance to experience the atmosphere of a Slipknot concert, complete with blistering riffs, heavy percussion, and the theatrical presence that made the band legendary.

Chicago-area metal fans will not want to miss this adrenaline-charged evening, perfect for kicking off the new year with raw energy and powerful music.

