Subtronics tickets on sale for two nights at Echostage in Washington, D.C.

Subtronics brings his explosive bass-driven performance to Echostage in Washington, D.C., for two nights on February 19 and 20, 2026. Known for pushing the limits of electronic music with his genre-blending sets, Subtronics promises an immersive experience that will electrify D.C.’s EDM fans.

Tickets for both nights at Echostage are on sale now.

Subtronics, whose real name is Jesse Kardon, has become one of the leading figures in the electronic bass scene. His high-energy shows combine cutting-edge visuals with heavy drops and remixes that thrill festival crowds worldwide. Washington audiences can expect a pulse-pounding weekend packed with signature tracks and unforgettable moments.

