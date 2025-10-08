Sudan Archives tickets on sale in Chicago at Thalia Hall

Elise Malterre of Sudan Archives wows the crowd at Treefort 2019 with her looping technique via Wikimedia Commons

Sudan Archives brings her genre-bending R&B, violin, and experimental sound to Thalia Hall in Chicago on February 5, 2026. The multi-talented artist is known for her bold fusion of electronic beats and soulful instrumentation.

Tickets for the February 5 performance are on sale now. Fans can buy through Thalia Hall or online at ScoreBig, which provides access to concert tickets with no hidden fees.

Sudan Archives has been acclaimed for her innovative live shows that blend strings, vocals, and rhythm into a captivating mix. Chicago audiences can expect an immersive musical experience that showcases her unique artistry and creativity.

Sudan Archives tickets at Thalia Hall on February 5, 2026

