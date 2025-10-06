Suffs tickets on sale in Providence at Providence Performing Arts Center

Suffs, the acclaimed musical inspired by the fight for women’s suffrage, will take the stage at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, for a series of performances from January 20 through January 25, 2026. The show brings to life the determination and voices of the women who changed American history.

Tickets for all Providence performances of Suffs are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the box office or via ScoreBig — where tickets to major live events come with no hidden fees.

Praised for its stirring score, dynamic choreography, and powerful storytelling, Suffs has captivated audiences on Broadway and beyond. Its mix of historical depth and modern musical energy has made it one of the most celebrated productions in recent years. Theatergoers in Rhode Island now have the opportunity to experience the show’s impact live at one of New England’s most beautiful venues.

The Providence Performing Arts Center offers a grand setting for this acclaimed musical, combining historic architecture with world-class acoustics and seating. Whether you’re a longtime theater lover or new to the stage scene, Suffs promises an inspiring night out celebrating courage, equality, and progress.

Upcoming Providence Performances:

Special offer for TicketNews readers: Get 5% off on Suffs tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.