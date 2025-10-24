Sugar – Band tickets on sale in New York at Webster Hall

Sugar – Band headlines Webster Hall in New York on May 4, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The storied East Village venue is set for a night of hooky alt-rock, with a setlist that blends fan favorites and deeper cuts in an intimate room known for energetic crowds.

Tickets for the May 4 performance are on sale now.

With tight harmonies and guitar-forward arrangements, Sugar – Band delivers a live show that feels both cathartic and celebratory. Expect punchy rhythms, shout-along choruses, and a pace that rarely lets up. Webster Hall’s crisp sound and clear sightlines make it a perfect match for the band’s dynamic stagecraft.

Whether you’re revisiting the group’s catalog or catching them for the first time, this spring date is a can’t-miss for New York rock fans. Grab your spot on the floor, plan a pre-show stop in the neighborhood, and settle in for a night that hits the sweet spot between nostalgia and now.

