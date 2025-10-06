Superdrag tickets on sale in New York at Bowery Ballroom

Superdrag brings its 1990s alt-rock edge back to the stage with a performance at Bowery Ballroom in New York City on October 4, 2025. Known for infectious hooks and indie-rock authenticity, the band remains a cult favorite whose live shows bridge nostalgia and raw energy.

Tickets for Superdrag's New York date are on sale now.

The Tennessee group rose to prominence with hits like “Sucked Out,” balancing pop-minded melodies with crunchy guitars. Their Bowery Ballroom return offers longtime followers a chance to relive one of alternative rock’s most enduring sounds in an intimate Lower East Side setting known for crystal-clear acoustics.

Whether you caught Superdrag in their heyday or discovered them later, this show promises a night steeped in guitar-driven nostalgia and big-room spirit.

Shop for Superdrag tickets at Bowery Ballroom on October 4, 2025

