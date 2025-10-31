Susanna Hoffs at Le Poisson Rouge, NYC — tickets on sale

Susanna Hoffs brings an intimate evening of songs to Le Poisson Rouge in New York on Dec. 19, 2025. The acclaimed singer, songwriter, and founding member of The Bangles will share favorites alongside solo material in the Greenwich Village club setting.

Tickets are on sale now. Buy at the LPR box office or shop via ScoreBig, which lists tickets to major events with no hidden fees. With limited-capacity vibes and great sightlines, this is a prime chance to catch a pop icon up close in Manhattan.

Expect a warm, storyteller’s set with polished vocals and melodic gems—plus the irresistible spirit that has defined Hoffs’ career. LPR’s sound and seating options create an inviting atmosphere for fans seeking a night of classic songwriting and holiday-season music in the city.

Plan early—shows like this tend to move quickly, especially as year-end plans fill calendars in New York.

Shop for Susanna Hoffs tickets at Le Poisson Rouge on December 19, 2025

