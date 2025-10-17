Swamp Dogg tickets on sale in Chicago at Metro

Swamp Dogg brings his singular mix of R&B, soul, and satire to Metro Chicago on Jan. 9, 2026. The legendary artist, known for his genre-blending creativity and biting humor, will deliver a set as unforgettable as his storied career.

Tickets for the Jan. 9 performance are on sale now. Purchase at the Metro box office or online via ScoreBig, where every ticket comes without hidden fees — the price you see is the price you pay.

Since the 1970s, Swamp Dogg has built a cult following for his boundary-pushing records that combine funk grooves with biting social commentary. Chicago fans will enjoy a rare opportunity to see this soul pioneer up close in one of the city’s most iconic indie venues.

Expect a show filled with laughter, energy, and a catalog of songs that prove why Swamp Dogg remains one of music’s most unique voices.

