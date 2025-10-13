The Band Perry tickets on sale in Stamford at Palace Theatre

The Band Perry will perform live at Stamford Center for the Arts – Palace Theatre in Stamford, Connecticut, on January 10, 2026. The award-winning trio returns to the stage, blending country, pop, and rock for an unforgettable evening of music.

Tickets for the January 10 concert are on sale now at the Palace Theatre box office and through ScoreBig, where fans can find seats at every price point without hidden fees. Use promo code TICKETNEWS5 for an extra 5% off through ScoreBig.

Known for hits like “If I Die Young” and “Better Dig Two,” The Band Perry’s dynamic live performances showcase their signature harmonies and high-energy style. This one-night-only show promises to be a highlight of Connecticut’s 2026 concert calendar.

Shop for The Band Perry tickets at Palace Theatre on January 10, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on The Band Perry tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.