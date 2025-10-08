The Book of Mormon tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Hollywood Pantages Theatre

The Eugene O'Neil Theatre - longtime home of the Book of Mormon - on Broadway (Photo: Broadway Tour, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons)

The Book of Mormon returns to Los Angeles for a limited engagement at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre from February 3–15, 2026. This Tony Award-winning musical comedy from the creators of *South Park* and *Avenue Q* has earned worldwide acclaim for its clever satire and show-stopping songs, making it one of Broadway’s most beloved modern classics.

Tickets for the Los Angeles performances are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Hollywood Pantages Theatre box office or online via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden service fees.

Known for its sharp humor and catchy musical numbers, *The Book of Mormon* follows two young missionaries as they navigate culture shock and faith in a remote Ugandan village. Since its debut, the show has become a sensation with audiences across the globe, selling out venues and delighting fans with its unique blend of irreverence and heart.

The Hollywood Pantages Theatre, located in the heart of Hollywood, provides the perfect setting for this high-energy production. With multiple performances scheduled across two weeks, theatergoers will have plenty of opportunities to experience one of Broadway’s funniest and most celebrated shows.

Upcoming Los Angeles Performances

Special offer for TicketNews readers: Get 5% off on The Book of Mormon tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.