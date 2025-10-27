The Emo Night Tour tickets on sale for Las Vegas at 24 Oxford

The Emo Night Tour brings its high-energy celebration of 2000s alternative rock and pop-punk hits to 24 Oxford at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas on November 8, 2025. Fans can relive their favorite anthems from My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Paramore, and more in an electric night of nostalgia.

Tickets for the Las Vegas show are on sale now through the venue box office and ScoreBig, where concertgoers can grab seats with no hidden fees.

The Emo Night Tour has become a nationwide phenomenon, blending a live DJ experience with singalong-worthy tracks, lights, and an energetic crowd that brings the early 2000s scene roaring back to life. Whether you’re an emo veteran or new to the movement, this Vegas stop promises a night of loud guitars, heartfelt lyrics, and shared memories.

