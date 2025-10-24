The Format tickets on sale in Denver at The Mission Ballroom

The Format brings its buoyant indie-pop to The Mission Ballroom in Denver on April 10, 2026, at 6:50 p.m. Known for singalong choruses and sweeping arrangements, the band’s return to Colorado promises a feel-good night in one of the city’s premier venues.

Tickets for April 10 are available now. Purchase at The Mission Ballroom box office or shop at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees and clear, upfront pricing.

Expect a set balancing beloved favorites with deeper cuts, all built on the harmonies and hooks that made the group a staple of 2000s indie. The Mission Ballroom’s flexible staging and excellent acoustics will showcase the band’s dynamic shifts—from quiet, piano-led moments to full-band crescendos.

With nearby transit and a lively RiNo neighborhood scene for pre- and post-show plans, this is an easy add to your spring concert calendar. Secure seats early for the best views and be ready to sing along from the first chord.

