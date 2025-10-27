The Great Gatsby tickets on sale for Durham shows at DPAC

The Great Gatsby – Theatrical Production brings its dazzling adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel to the Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC) in Durham, North Carolina, with performances running May 5–10, 2026. Audiences can expect an immersive journey into the roaring 1920s filled with romance, jazz, and intrigue.

This celebrated stage production reimagines Jay Gatsby’s lavish world with stunning choreography, period-perfect costumes, and an original score that captures the glitz and tragedy of the Jazz Age. The DPAC’s renowned acoustics and elegant setting make it the perfect venue for this theatrical spectacle.

Whether you’re seeing it for the first time or revisiting the story’s timeless themes of love and ambition, The Great Gatsby promises a captivating evening for theater lovers.

Upcoming Durham Dates:

