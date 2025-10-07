The Great Gatsby tickets on sale in Dallas at Music Hall at Fair Park

The Great Gatsby – Theatrical Production waltzes into Dallas for a limited engagement at Music Hall at Fair Park in February and March 2026. Fans of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s Jazz Age classic can experience the romance, intrigue and glittering excess of Gatsby’s world brought to life on stage with sweeping choreography, period design and a lush score.

Tickets for all Dallas performances are on sale now. Purchase at the Music Hall box office, or secure seats via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

This touring production places audiences inside the story’s legendary parties and heartbreaking finale, balancing spectacle with character-driven drama. Music Hall at Fair Park provides a grand setting for a night at the theater, with excellent sightlines and convenient access in the heart of Dallas’s cultural district.

Upcoming Dallas Performances – Music Hall at Fair Park

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on The Great Gatsby – Theatrical Production tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.