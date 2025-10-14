The Hives tickets on sale for Nashville show at Brooklyn Bowl

The Hives bring their high-energy garage-rock style to Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on March 13, 2026. Known for their explosive live shows and hits like “Hate to Say I Told You So,” the Swedish band continues to thrill crowds with their electric stage presence.

Tickets are on sale now through the venue and on ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden service charges. Expect a mix of new songs and fan favorites from their acclaimed catalog.

The Hives have a reputation for transforming every concert into a raucous, crowd-driven party. This intimate Nashville date is set to be no different.

