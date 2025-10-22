The Last Dinner Party tickets on sale in Washington at The Anthem

The Last Dinner Party takes the stage at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., on April 7, 2026. The rising British band has captured global attention with their bold theatrical performances and powerful debut singles blending art rock and baroque pop.

Tickets are on sale now through The Anthem box office and on ScoreBig, where fans can find authentic tickets with no hidden fees for one of 2026’s most anticipated indie shows.

The Last Dinner Party’s live shows are celebrated for their visual spectacle and boundary-pushing style. Washington audiences will experience the band’s haunting harmonies and striking fashion sense firsthand during this unforgettable night at The Anthem.

Shop for The Last Dinner Party tickets at The Anthem on April 7, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on The Last Dinner Party tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.