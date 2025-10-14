The Music Man tickets on sale for Pensacola shows at Saenger Theatre

The Music Man marches into Saenger Theatre in Pensacola, Florida, for two performances on February 4 and February 5, 2026. This beloved Broadway classic brings Professor Harold Hill’s story of small-town charm, catchy tunes, and heartfelt transformation to life on stage.

Tickets for both dates are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Saenger Theatre box office or on ScoreBig, which offers tickets to top shows with no hidden fees. The production features lavish sets and show-stopping numbers such as “Seventy-Six Trombones” and “Till There Was You.”

Audiences of all ages can enjoy the humor and heart that have kept The Music Man a favorite for generations. Don’t miss this chance to experience a classic musical in Pensacola’s historic theatre.

Performance Dates at Saenger Theatre – Pensacola

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on The Music Man tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.