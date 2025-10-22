The Notebook – The Musical tickets on sale in Las Vegas at The Smith Center

The Notebook – The Musical comes to Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, with performances scheduled from March 31 to April 4, 2026. Based on Nicholas Sparks’ beloved novel and the hit film, this new Broadway sensation tells the timeless story of love, loss, and second chances through powerful songs and moving performances.

Tickets for all Las Vegas shows are on sale now. Theater fans can buy directly from The Smith Center or through ScoreBig, where they’ll find tickets to top Broadway tours with no hidden fees and guaranteed authenticity.

The production features a lush score by Ingrid Michaelson and choreography that brings the emotional depth of the story to life on stage. Audiences in Las Vegas can expect a romantic, heartwarming experience filled with unforgettable performances and stunning visuals.

Upcoming Performances in Las Vegas:

