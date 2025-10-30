The Nutcracker tickets on sale in Evans at Columbia County Performing Arts Center

The Nutcracker returns to Columbia County Performing Arts Center in Evans, Georgia, on December 6, 2025, with performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Presented by Augusta Ballet, this holiday tradition invites audiences into a magical world of toy soldiers, sugar plums, and seasonal wonder.

Tickets for both performances are on sale now through the venue box office and ScoreBig, which offers tickets to top cultural events with no hidden fees—making it easy for families to plan their holiday outing.

Augusta Ballet’s production features local and guest dancers, colorful costumes, and Tchaikovsky’s beloved score. Evans audiences can expect an elegant blend of tradition and artistry as the company transforms the stage into a winter fairy-tale landscape.

Show dates:

