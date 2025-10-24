The Outsiders tickets on sale in Boston at Citizens Bank Opera House

The Outsiders comes to Boston for a multi-date engagement at Citizens Bank Opera House from March 31–April 12, 2026. The acclaimed musical brings S. E. Hinton’s coming-of-age story to the stage with high-octane choreography, an emotive score, and a cast that’s earned strong word of mouth on tour.

Tickets for the Boston run are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Citizens Bank Opera House box office or shop at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Set in 1960s Tulsa, “The Outsiders” follows the Greasers as they confront loyalty, class divides, and the moments that define growing up. The Opera House’s restored grandeur and excellent acoustics provide an ideal setting for the production’s cinematic staging and intimate ballads alike. Whether you’re discovering the story for the first time or revisiting a classic through a new musical lens, these performances promise a compelling night downtown.

With evening and matinee options throughout the engagement, Boston theatergoers have multiple chances to see the production during its limited stay. Plan your night at the Opera House, explore nearby dining in the Theatre District, and secure seats early for prime views.

Boston performance dates & tickets

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on The Outsiders tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.