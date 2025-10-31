‘The Rocky Horror Show’ Returns to Broadway with Luke Evans as Frank-N-Furter

Luke Evans will make his Broadway debut next year, taking on the role of Frank-N-Furter in the upcoming revival of “The Rocky Horror Show.”

The production will begin previews at Studio 54 on March 26, 2026, before officially opening on April 23. The limited run will continue through June 21.

The new Broadway revival will be directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton who shared, “I’m giddy to crack this untamable classic open with the razor-sharp Luke Evans at the center. And I hope to do at Studio 54 what The Rocky Horror Show has done for people around the world for decades—open a dimension to another possible reality.”

“It seriously is the honor of a lifetime to bring the freakiest people I’ve ever met into the freakiest theatre I’ve ever been in to revisit the freakiest show there’s ever been. No pressure, of course,” Pinkleton continued. “Rocky Horror is, to me, a sublime, ridiculous, giant-hearted act of love—a trashy little musical that means so many things to generations of tender weirdos with mascara streaming down their faces.”

The creative team for “The Rocky Horror Show” includes choreography by Ani Taj, music direction and orchestrations by Kris Kukul, scenic design by Tony Award nominee dots, costume design by David I. Reynoso, lighting design by Tony winner Jane Cox, sound design by Tony winner Brian Ronan, and hair and makeup design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado.

Creator Richard O’Brien expressed his excitement about the Broadway return, saying, “It is music to my ears to hear that a cast of very fine actors is on its way to NYC in order to play let’s dress-up and make-believe, sing and dance and uplift the hearts of all those who enjoy the gift of free-thinking and the pleasure of love. Break out the fishnets and let’s have a party.”

For ticketing information and additional details, theatergoers can visit RoundaboutTheatre.org.