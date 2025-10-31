Theresa Caputo tickets on sale in Worcester at Hanover Theatre

Theresa Caputo, known as the “Long Island Medium,” will appear live at The Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts in Worcester on June 11, 2026. The bestselling author and television personality brings her heartfelt and humorous presentation style to New England audiences.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase them through the Hanover Theatre box office or at ScoreBig, which lists tickets to major events without hidden service fees. Caputo’s shows offer messages of healing and hope as she shares personal stories and connects audience members with loved ones who have passed.

The Hanover Theatre’s elegant setting adds intimacy to this live experience, making it a special evening for fans of Caputo’s acclaimed show. Expect emotional moments, laughter, and the unmistakable charisma that has made her a household name.

