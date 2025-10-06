Thumpasaurus tickets on sale in Edmonton at Starlite Room

Thumpasaurus brings its funky, high-energy sound to the Starlite Room in Edmonton, Alberta, on January 23, 2026. Known for their outrageous stage presence and genre-defying grooves, the Los Angeles-based band continues to build a cult following with each electrifying performance.

Tickets for Thumpasaurus’ Edmonton concert are on sale now. Purchase directly through the venue or via ScoreBig, where ticket prices come with no hidden fees.

The group’s mix of funk, rock, and absurdist humor has made them a festival favorite. Songs like “Struttin’” and “I’m Too Funky” keep audiences moving and smiling from start to finish. Their live shows are part concert, part dance party, and fully entertaining.

The Starlite Room’s intimate space ensures every thump, riff, and laugh hits home. For a winter night in Edmonton, few tickets promise more energy than this one.

